Lessons learned from Maine court trial amid pandemic

BANGOR, Maine — Maine’s first jury trial since courts went into lockdown for the COVID pandemic ended just yesterday, but court officials are already looking at ways to improve their system.

The Carine Reeves murder trial courtroom was set up differently than other trials to follow social distancing protocols.

Peter Schleck, Manager of Operations at the Penobscot County Judicial Center said six-feet apart social distancing, sanitizing, and everyone wearing masks were just a few of the changes made for the trial. Schleck says they also moved the attorney’s tables in the courtroom.

Schleck said, “We turned the tables facing the witness box. So, in that way, we struck the right balance. The council’s back’s we’re not to the judge but the councils were able to engage with the judge, engage with the witness, and also address in Jury.”

The pandemic spacing requirements also forced the jury to be moved into the public gallery. The public, the media, and the family of the victim were all moved into a separate courtroom. Video of the trial was shown on monitors there.

The victim in the trial was Sally Shaw who was killed in 2017. Shaw’s daughter Heather Senechiame says being in another courtroom wasn’t the same.

Senechiame said, “You want to be present. You want to see and hear more being in there. The mics a great but it was very hard to sometimes hear what was being said and it wasn’t as big of an experience I think as if you were getting to be there in person and get to look them in the eye and let them know the support that she had behind her.”

Schleck said he now knows that resources are very important now. Schleck said, In normal times a certain level of effort is required to make a trial like this work but in pandemic times many more resources are required to achieve the same level of effort.

“Everyone is very much looking forward to getting the full reports which are being written on what we did here and what we learned here.” Schleck said, “there’s a jury management committee made up of very experienced judges have been consulting science experts and other experts and we are all working together to make sure that as we move forward we do what we can as soon as we can but again that it’s done with maximum regard for the safety of everyone and the rights of those who are parties.”

