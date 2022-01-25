Leeds man faces felony charges after woman shot while hunting

Timothy Jacobs, 61, is charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, and assault while hunting.

A man from Leeds faces felony assault charges in connection with a turkey hunting outing in September that left a woman with gunshot injuries.

Timothy Jacobs, 61, is accused of shooting Katherine Brennan on Sept. 27, 2021, near the end of Walton's Way in Leeds.

According to court documents, Jacobs is charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm — both felonies — as well as assault while hunting, a misdemeanor.

Brennan was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston after the shooting.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesman Mark Latti said on the day of the shooting that Jacobs called 911 and tried to help the victim until crews arrived.

