Lebanon woman arrested, charged with arson

LEBANON, Maine — Around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, the state fire marshal's office was called to a fire on Depot Road in Lebanon, a release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Thursday.

Investigators responded to the scene where they determined a storage shed had burned, according to Moss.

Following the investigation, Marisa Shane, 47, who lived at the property where the shed burned, was arrested and charged with arson, the release stated.

Shane was taken to York County Jail, Moss said.

The York County Sheriff's Office assisted the state fire marshal's office with the investigation, and fire departments from Lebanon and Shapleigh responded to the fire.