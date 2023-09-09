Suspect in August hit-and-run crash in Shapleigh turns himself in

A motorcyclist from Saco suffered serious injuries in the Aug. 5 crash on Emery Mills Road.

SHAPLEIGH, Maine — The suspect in an alleged hit-and-run crash involving two motorcycles in the town of Shapleigh on Aug. 5 has turned himself into to law enforcement officials.

Deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office were called to a report of a motorcycle crash with serious injury at about 5:40 p.m. on Emery Mills Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they administered lifesaving emergency medical care for a 50-year-old man from Saco, who required a tourniquet to his leg for severe injury and blood loss, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The man was brought to Maine Medical Center, where he underwent several surgeries and treatment for his leg, but the person who reportedly struck him was not at the scene when officials arrived.

Initial investigation found that the Saco man was struck when an oncoming motorcyclist reportedly crossed the centerline at a high rate of speed, struck the Saco man, and did not stop after the crash, the release stated.

A suspect was identified through an investigation that included surveillance footage and witness interviews, leading to a warrant for a man from Lebanon.

Zachary Lane, 27, was charged with driving to endanger, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, and operating without a driver's license.

On Sept. 7, a month after the crash, Lane turned himself in to the York County Jail and was released on $1,000 cash bail, according to the release.

Lane is scheduled to make his first court appearance Nov. 21 at the York Judicial Center.

