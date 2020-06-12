Lebanon man leads police on high speed chase

Wells Police clocked the driver at 98 mph in 50 mph zone.

WELLS, Maine — A man from Lebanon was arrested after leading police on a high speed chase on November 23.

Wells Police say 25-year-old Andrew Ibechem drove past an officer on Sanford Road at 98 mph in a posted 50 mph zone.

Police say Ibechem didn't slow down for the officer when he turned on his lights and sirens and continued driving at high rates of speed, even reaching 100 mph at some points in the pursuit.

Eventually Ibechem pulled over and was arrested. No one was hurt and no cars were hit.