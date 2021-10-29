Lebanon man charged by FBI for Jan. 6 riots wants trial moved to Maine

Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, of Lebanon, Maine wants his trial to be moved to Maine because that's where he lives and was arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Maine man charged in connection with the January 6 riot at the Capitol is asking for his trial to be moved.

Kyle Fitzsimons wants his trial to come to Maine because he lives and was arrested here.

The Lebanon resident was indicted by a federal grand jury on 10 charges including:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Assault on a federal officer

Certain acts during a civil disorder

According to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI, Fitzsimons was seen pushing and grabbing police officers who were holding a police line in an arched entranceway on the lower west terrace of the Capitol Building. He has been in jail since February.