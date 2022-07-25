Leader of neo-Nazi group in Boston court after drag queen story hour protest

Chris Hood, 23, of Pepperell, was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on a charge of affray, essentially, fighting in public.

BOSTON — It was a tense scene on Monday morning as the leader of a New England-based neo-Nazi group appeared in court on charges connected to a demonstration outside a drag queen story hour held in Boston over the weekend.

He was also told to stay away from two counter-protesters who were also arrested over the weekend for trying to keep him from interrupting Saturday's event at the Loring Greenough House in Jamaica Plain.

