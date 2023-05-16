Law enforcement execute 'high risk' search warrant in Fairfield

While executing the search warrant, Maine State Police used a flash-bang distraction device, a release said.

FAIRFIELD, Maine — Multiple law enforcement agencies executed a "high risk" search warrant on Elm Street in Fairfield Monday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., the Fairfield Police Department, Somerset County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Border Patrol, and Maine State Police served a high risk search warrant at a residence on Elm Street in Fairfield, a news release from Fairfield police said.

Police told NEWS CENTER Maine the search warrant was related to ongoing criminal activity at the home.

Police added they had information that people may be inside the home during the search, and if so, it posed a potential for violence if police entered.

While executing the search warrant, Maine State Police used a flash-bang distraction device, according to the release. The use of the device resulted in multiple calls made to the Somerset County Communications Center from concerned citizens, police said.

No one was found inside the home during the execution of the search warrant, police told NEWS CENTER Maine.

"Evidence was collected during the search warrant and the investigation is ongoing," the release stated.

Police said there was and is no risk to the general public, but due to the nature of the incident, neighbors could not be notified prior to the start of the search warrant.

"As the investigation continues, we anticipate charges going forward," police said.

No additional information has been released.