PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Supreme Judicial Court is scheduled on Monday to hear oral arguments about the detainment of a young teen with serious mental illness and cognitive disabilities who was found not competent to stand trial.

The attorney for the now 14-year-old boy, along with a six legal and advocacy organizations, argue that such detainment prior to any trial, is unconstitutional.

The teen, identified in court records only as "A.I.," was first detained at Long Creek Youth Development Center when he was 11, and has since been moved to an out-of-state residential facility, according to the ACLU of Maine, which with Disability Rights Maine, GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, the Juvenile Law Center, Kids Legal, and the Maine Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys, signed an amicus brief asking the the law court declare the teen's incarceration unconstitutional.

In June, Maine Supreme Judicial Court Justice Ellen Gorman declined to release the teen, saying Maine has a "systematic lack or adequate resources" for youth with mental illnesses and cognitive disabilities.

The teen's attorney, Sarah Branch, appealed the decision to the full law court in August.

In her appeal, Branch wrote that during his time at Long Creek, a corrections officer knocked out two of the boy's front teeth while restraining him.

During his time at Long Creek, the boy has not received mandated treatment, she argued. The state director of the Office of Child and Family Services testified that Long Creek does not provide the recommended treatment level for the teen, according to the brief.

In a release Friday, ACLU of Maine staff attorney Emma Bond said, "It's a basic tenet of our justice system that we don't hold adults in prison who are incompetent to stand trial. Yet somehow, we've become comfortable with locking up kids with severe mental illness and cognitive disabilities. Just because they're kids doesn't mean we can completely ignore due process and put them in jail without a trial."

Jeffrey Skakalski, staff attorney for Disability Rights Maine, said to "warehouse" juveniles deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial is "unconscionable and illegal."

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court was scheduled to hear arguments beginning at 1:30 p.m.

