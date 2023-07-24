Florida man accused of resisting arrest after alleged hit-and-run in Rockland

Charges include aggravated driving to endanger, operating under the influence, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

ROCKLAND, Maine — A man from Florida is facing a slew of charges after police said he resisted arrest following an alleged hit-and-run crash in Rockland.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of Myrtle Street Tavern, Rockland police said in a release Monday.

Police said Kody Knudsen of Jensen Beach has been charged with the following:

Aggravated driving to endanger, class C

Operating under the influence, class D

Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, class D

Refusing to stop for a law enforcement officer, class E

Leaving the scene of an accident, class E

Operating without a license, class E

After the crash was reported to police, officers quickly located the vehicle Knudsen was driving and attempted to pull him over, but he accelerated away, the release stated. After failing to stop at a stop sign, Knudsen went off the road and crashed on private property in the area of North Main Street, police said.