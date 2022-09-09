Kingfield man sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession and production of child pornography

The 56-year-old has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Kingfield has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of supervised release for the production and possession of child sexual abuse materials.

Richard Hinkley, 56, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor by Judge John A. Woodstock, who also ordered Hinkley to pay $16,500 in restitution, according to a news release issued Friday by the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

Hinkley pleaded guilty to the charges on March 11, 2022.

Hinkley was accused of coercing a minor to "engage in sexually explicit conduct through online video chat communications" and "recorded the images of the minor during some of the sessions" between May 2009 and April 2010, the release stated.

An investigation into Hinkley determined that he also possessed a hard drive with images of child pornography, and some of the sexually explicit images in his possession included children under the age of 12.