King wants reforms for drug sentencing rules

Maine Sen. Angus King said the country's 'one-size-fits-all' approach to sentencing is unfair

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Maine’s independent senator says he supports a proposal to change federal mandatory drug sentencing policies to allow more flexibility.

Sen. Angus King said the Smarter Sentencing Act would give federal judges authority to conduct individualized reviews to determine appropriate sentences for some nonviolent drug offenses.

He says the country’s “one-size-fits-all” approach to sentencing has unfairly resulted in nonviolent offenders spending decades in prison.