Kidnapping suspect arrested in Bangor, another wanted by authorities

Police in Bangor arrested a kidnapping suspect, but another suspect remains on the loose, authorities say.

BANGOR, Maine — A kidnapping suspect was arrested in Bangor Monday evening after a man in boxer shorts flagged down an officer driving nearby and reported he'd been robbed, police said. Another suspect remains on the loose.

The Bangor Police Department said in a news release that Ronald Cote, 42, of Brewer was arrested and booked into the Penobscot County Jail on charges of kidnapping, robbery, and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities identified the other suspect as Nicole Ford, 42, of Brewer. Ford is also facing the aforementioned charges and is being sought by police, the release stated.

On Monday evening, the victim, a 40-year-old man, flagged down an officer on Center Street and told police he'd been robbed while in a residence on that same road.

After investigating, the Bangor Police Department and Bangor Police Special Response Team served a warrant at a location on Center Street. Cote was arrested as a result.