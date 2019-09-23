STANDISH, Maine — A man from Standish with a suspended license tried to run into the woods after he crashed into three vehicles Sunday but landed in jail.

Kevin Lawlor, 38, was arrested on Sept. 22. Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputies say they got a call of an unresponsive man in a car on Thomas Road. While Deputies were driving to check out the man, who they determined was Lawlor, had regained consciousness and was driving on Route 35.

A short time later, Cumberland County Deputies say Lawlor crashed into three vehicles by the Standish Boat Launch. No one was injured. Deputies say Lawlor tried to run away from the crash into the woods but people detained him at the scene until deputies arrived.

Lawlor was taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

The Standish man is being charged with driving to endanger, operating with a suspended license, habitual offender status, failure to report an accident, possession of schedule W drug and a probation violation.

