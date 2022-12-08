x
Crime

Six charged with OUI from Kennebunk sobriety checkpoint

The checkpoint was held on Fletcher Street, or Route 35, in Kennebunk between 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday, a release says.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired on August 12, 2022.

The Kennebunk Police Department partnered with the Regional Impaired Driving Enforcement (R.I.D.E.) Team this past Saturday to install a sobriety checkpoint in Kennebunk.

According to a news release issued by the Kennebunk Police Department on Monday, the checkpoint was held on Fletcher Street, or Route 35, in Kennebunk between 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday.

"The purpose is to further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways," an Aug. 11 news release issued by the Kennebunk Police Department said.

Here are the results and statistics from Saturday's checkpoint:

  • 801 vehicles passed through the checkpoint in total.
  • Six drivers in total were charged with Operating under the Influence (OUI).

"All individuals taken into custody are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," the Monday release states.

The sobriety checkpoint was made possible through funding by the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety

