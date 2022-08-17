Kennebec County sheriff's deputy accused of domestic violence assault

Deputy Daniel Ross is on paid administrative leave, officials say.

WEST GARDINER, Maine — Kennebec County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Ross was arrested by Maine State Police while on duty Monday for alleged domestic violence incidents.

The 29-year-old has been charged with three counts of domestic violence assault, three counts of domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, unlawful sexual contact, domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, and aggravated assault, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release Wednesday.

Moss said the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office received a report Monday about "ongoing domestic violence incidents" occurring at a home in West Gardiner.

When Maine State Police troopers arrived at the home, they spoke with someone and then contacted Maine State Police. Troopers arrested Ross around 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to police.

Ross is on paid administrative leave, Moss said. He was in Kennebec County Court at 1 p.m. Wednesday for his first court appearance.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office for a response to the accusations against Ross but did not receive comment before publication.

Ross started working at the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office on March 16, 2021. Below is a Facebook post by the sheriff's office that day, welcoming Ross to the department.

"You will see a new face protecting the citizens and visitors of Kennebec County," the sheriff's office wrote.