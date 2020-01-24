MANCHESTER, MAINE, Maine — A Kennebec County deputy was nearly hit attempting to stop a car early Thursday morning.

Lieutenant Chris Read with the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted to stop a 2001 Chevrolet Impala for speeding, erratic operation and excessive tire noise in Manchester near the intersection of Route 17. It happened around 2 a.m.

Read said the vehicle drove through someone’s driveway, nearly striking a deputy and continued east on Western Avenue towards Augusta. He said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it failed to negotiate the Westside rotary and ran into a vehicle in the parking lot of Enterprise Rentals.

Read said there were 3 people in the car but only the driver, 27-year-old Dillan Hatch of Wilton, was charged.

Hatch is charged with eluding an officer, driving to endanger, operating under the influence, exceeding the posted by more than 30 m.p.h., criminal mischief, unlawful possession of schedule W drugs, and operating after suspension.

Hatch is being held at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility with bail set at $4,500.00.