Juvenile charged with murder following fatal shooting in Brooks

Police have identified the victim as 49-year-old James Cluney of Brooks.

BROOKS, Maine — One man is dead and a male juvenile has been charged with murder following a shooting Friday morning in Brooks.

Waldo County sheriff's deputies were called just after 9 a.m. to a reported disturbance at a home at 1108 Littlefield Road, the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a release.

State police were called and are investigating the shooting death of James Cluney, 49, who lived at the home.

The state medical examiner will perform an autopsy on Cluney this weekend to determine the official cause of death.

Following the shooting, a male juvenile was arrested and charged with murder, state police said. He was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center.

The juvenile and victim did know each other, the news release stated. State police did not provide any additional information.