CONCORD, N.H. — The U.S. Supreme Court is leaving in place the public nudity convictions of three women who removed their bathing suit tops on a New Hampshire beach as part of a campaign advocating for the rights of women to go topless.
The justices declined Monday to review a state court decision that found no violation of the women's constitutional rights.
Heidi Lilley, Kia Sinclair and Ginger Pierro are part of the Free the Nipple campaign, a global effort advocating for the rights of women to go topless.
They were arrested in 2016 after removing their tops at a beach in Laconia and refusing to put them on when beachgoers complained.
