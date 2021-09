Gage Dalphonse is charged with shooting 41-year-old Jean Fournier of Turner in an Auburn Walmart parking lot on July 27, 2019.

AUBURN, Maine — Jury selection has begun in the trial of a Maine man charged in a fatal shooting in a Walmart parking lot.

Gage Dalphonse is accused of shooting a Turner man twice in the back on July 27, 2019, at the Walmart after a brief verbal exchange in a parking lot.

Police said Dalphonse leaned out the driver’s side window of his car and shot 41-year-old Jean Fournier of Turner.