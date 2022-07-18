Jury selection starting in trial of New Hampshire driver charged with killing 7 bikers

The victims, members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

LANCASTER, New Hampshire — Editor's note: This video originally aired in 2019.

Jury selection was set to start Monday in the trial for a truck driver charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in northern New Hampshire in 2019, NBC 10 Boston reports.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide, driving under the influence, manslaughter, and reckless conduct stemming from the crash that happened in Randolph on June 21, 2019. He's been in jail since the crash.

New Hampshire court officials said jury selection was set to take place this week, with the trial scheduled to start on July 26.

The trial was delayed to July late in 2021, just before jury selection had been previously scheduled to begin. The defense needed more time to find and work with a crash reconstruction expert after another one was unavailable.

