Carine Reeves found guilty for 2017 murder of Sally Shaw

BANGOR, Maine — Following 4 hours of deliberation, the jury delivered a guilty verdict for Carine Reeves in the 2017 murder of Sally Shaw.

Closing arguments were held Monday morning.

Carine Reeves of New York was charged with murder after Sally Shaw's body was found shot and left on the side of a road in Washington County's Cherryfield in 2017.

Officials determined Shaw had died of gunshot wounds to the head. Court documents indicate Reeves had been using Shaw to sell drugs for him. Shaw's sister had explained Sally and Reeves were in an unhealthy relationship.

In 2018, Quaneysha Greeley of Lewiston pleaded guilty to Shaw's murder after a plea deal and agreed to testify against Reeves.

Reeves decided not to take the stand on the last day of the trial. He also tried to fire his defense counsel at one point during the trial, saying he felt they weren't doing what he had asked.

During closing arguments, defense attorney Steven Smith tried to provide doubt, saying that Greeley had a motive to kill Shaw.

"When you add up all the evidence, you have [Greeley's motive]," Smith told the court. "She is not a sister with Sally Shaw. She was Sally Shaw's rival in love, or at least sex -- and she was Sally Shaw's successor. She wanted in on the action."

Assistant attorney general Leanne Zainia responded, addressing the jury by saying, "Your verdict of 'not guilty' will tell Carine Reeves that he can’t hide anymore."