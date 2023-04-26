Jury convicts Portland man accused in Riverton Housing Complex shooting

Abdihamit Ali of Portland was convicted in connection with a September shooting incident at a Portland housing complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was convicted on Wednesday of two charges stemming from a September shooting incident at Riverton Housing Complex in Portland where one woman was injured and a nearby apartment was struck by a bullet.

A Cumberland County jury determined Abdihamit Ali was guilty of two charges, elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, according to Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Ackerman.

On the night of Sept. 3, Ali fired several shots at a woman in the Riverton complex as she was exiting her car, then pursued and shot her in the leg at close range, Ackerman said. During the incident, a bullet reportedly entered a child's second-floor bedroom.

The woman was brought to Maine Medical Center for injuries not considered life-threatening, according to a news release from the time of the incident.

Ali was taken into custody several days later and charged with elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and violation of conditions of release.

Ackerman said the jury debated for 3.5 hours after a three-day trial. A sentencing date has yet to be determined, she added.

"We are extremely thankful for the jury verdict and for justice being served for the victims in this case," Ackerman said. "Our office along with the dedicated professionals at Portland Police Department, are committed to holding violent offenders accountable and doing everything we can to end gun violence in Portland. We are one step closer to that today."