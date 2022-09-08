Judge sentences Saint Albans man to 2 years for drug trafficking

U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock, Jr. sentenced the man for "possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine."

SAINT ALBANS, Maine — Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced a Saint Albans man was sentenced to two years in prison for drug trafficking on Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Bangor.

40-year-old Jason Lee Lary was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock, Jr. for "possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine," according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine on Thursday afternoon.

Lary was sentenced to two years in prison, along with five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty on Feb. 3 of this year, according to the release.

Court records indicate that the Somerset County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop in April of 2021 where Lary was found in possession of "more than 50 grams of cocaine base, approximately 80 grams of a fentanyl mixture, approximately 40 grams of cocaine, almost 26 grams of methamphetamine and $4,250 in cash," the release reported.

The release stated the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration assisted with this investigation.