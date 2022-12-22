Judge orders former owners of Knox County contracting company to pay $744K to customers

A judge ordered the couple who owned a former Oxford County contracting business to pay $744,253 to customers.

ROCKLAND, Maine — The former owners of a Knox County contracting business must pay a total of $744,253 to customers after a judge ruling.

In September, Knox County Justice Bruce Mallonee ruled Malcolm and Elizabeth Stewart must pay the sum, with the appeal window passing last week, the Courier-Gazette reported.

The Maine Attorney General's office will receive payment, then disburse the money to the previous customers, however, the ruling "does not guarantee there is any money to recoup from the Stewarts," the Courier-Gazette reported.

The couple was also reportedly prohibited from customer solicitation for general contract work, and liens were filed against them and their defunct business last week.

On Aug. 23, the state won a default judgment on Tuesday against the former company Castle Builders and its owners after the couple left a Zoom call on what was supposed to be the first day of a civil trial.

Additionally, Malcom Stewart pleaded not guilty in May 2021 to two counts of theft by deception after he was indicted in March of 2021 by a Knox County Grand Jury, and is reportedly free on bail. He was accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from customers in 2019.