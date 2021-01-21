Judge denies motion for a new trial in 2018 Bangor murder case

Daly’s defense attorney filed the motion for a new trial after a person came forward about something that happened in the jury deliberation room during the trial.

BANGOR, Maine — A man accused of a 2018 murder in Bangor had a motion for a new trial today.

32-year-old F Daly was found guilty in 2019 for the murder of 51-year-old Israel Lewis, who was shot twice in his apartment on Second Street in Bangor.

The state argued that the motion was misplaced, speculative, and not based on any evidence presented at the trial.

In the end, Superior Court Justice Ann Murray denied the motion for a new trial.

Daly’s defense attorney has also filed an appeal on the case with the Maine Supreme Court to be taken up later.