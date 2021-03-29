Judge agrees to transport Bangor woman who allegedly threatened to kill Sen. Susan Collins back to Maine

Katrina Preble, 56, allegedly left voicemails in which she said she would kill Collins by shooting or beheading her

BANGOR, Maine — A woman from Bangor arrested last November after allegedly leaving threatening voicemails at U.S. Sen. Susan Collins' offices was back in federal court Monday.

Katrina Preble, 56, allegedly left voicemails at Collins' offices in Bangor and Washington where, according to court documents, she made several threats including one message to kill Collins, saying, “I’m going to shoot you in the [expletive] face, Susan."

Preble told police Collins had threatened her life and that she had a right to protect herself.

Monday's hearing was scheduled to go over the results of Preble's competency evaluation, which was requested in November.

At the hearing Monday, which was held via Zoom, Defense Attorney Scott Hess told the judge that Preble wanted an in-person hearing to be scheduled to discuss the results of her competency evaluation.

Judge John Nivison agreed and said the hearing would be scheduled and they will also arrange for Preble to be transported back to Maine from Texas where she is being held.

The date for the hearing has not yet been scheduled.