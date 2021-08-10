John Hiatt refuses Penobscot Commissioners' request to step down as treasurer

Hiatt was arrested last week on child pornography charges. At a County Commissioner meeting on Tuesday Hiatt said he will not resign from his position.

BANGOR, Maine — John Hiatt was asked to resign as the Penobscot County Treasurer Tuesday at the County Commissioners' meeting in Bangor. Hiatt was arrested last week on child pornography charges.

Hiatt did not resign at the request of the Commissioners, instead, he remarked any citizen has the presumption of innocence in criminal matters and will not step down from his position.

The Commissioners stated Hiatt's ability to function as a county treasurer is greatly compromised as a result of these accusations. They added Hiatt will be informed later Tuesday on further safety measures that will go into place.

Hiatt asked the three commissioners, Peter Baldacci, Andre E. Cushing III, and Laura Sanborn, how they would feel if one of their loved ones was in his position.

"I have no intention to resign," Hiatt said. "However, I do wish to continue on as county treasurer."