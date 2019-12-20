SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Robert Pearson, son of James "Jim" Pearson, who was stabbed and killed by Quinton Hanna, has released a statement with the family's plans to celebrate their dad.

In a Scarborough Police Department Facebook post, Robert Pearson thanked the community for their support and "love and thoughtfulness you’ve showered us with since dad’s passing."

Pearson said the family has scheduled a celebration of Jim’s life on January 5, from 1-4 p.m. at the Scarborough High School auditorium.

"We hope people will share fond memories of Jim. Please send me a message if you would like to speak," Pearson said.

He also announced that the family is establishing The Pearson Family Memorial Fund, a non-profit that will help deserving students pursue a horticulture, forestry, trades, or education degree.

Read the full post below.