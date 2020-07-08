Jalique Keene conviction upheld by Maine Supreme Court

Jalique Keene is currently serving 58 years in prison for the 2018 rape and murder of Mikaela Conley in Bar Harbor.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Note: The video above is from Septemeber 2019.

The Maine Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man Thursday who raped and killed a former classmate.

Jalique Keene is currently serving 58 years in prison for the 2018 rape and murder of Mikaela Conley in Bar Harbor.

Kenne's attorney argued that trial should have been moved out of Hancock County-- that the sentence should be shorter-- and that there were 'gaps in evidence. The Supreme Court did not agree.

In June 2018, Conley drove to Boston to pick Keene up at the airport. The two then went to the playground area at the Connors Emerson School in Bar Harbor. There is surveillance footage from the school that shows the two together, then hours later shows Keene dragging Conley's 'lifeless body'.