WINDHAM, Maine — A Windham man serving time for robbery and operating under the influence allegedly jumped from a second-story window at the Cumberland County Community Corrections Center and escaped overnight Saturday.

Joseph Buzzell, 44, was located in Biddeford early Sunday morning and taken to the Cumberland County Jail, Capt. Steve Butts of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release Sunday.

Buzzell was assigned to community service at the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Community Corrections Center, which houses low-risk inmates.

He was last seen leaving the center in a grey Toyota Camry with a woman.

He was not authorized to leave the property, Butts said.

Buzzell was due to be release in December after serving a sentence for a probation violation following a conviction for robbery and OUI.

The sheriff's office will pursue additional charges following an investigation.

