ELLSWORTH, Maine — Police are now in possession of a "large amount of jewelry" after serving a search warrant in Ellsworth.

Corporal Dan Ryan of the Maine State Police made the search on February 23.

Along with finding stolen property from a burglary in Blue Hill, other items including jewelry were found.

The photos only show a few of the pieces. According to Ellsworth Police, there's much more.

A detailed description, photos, or insurance documents will help to prove ownership.

Contact Trooper Joshua R. Lander at (207) 973-3700 if you think this might be your property.

