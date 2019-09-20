A Westbrook man is being held without bail in Cumberland County Jail following his conviction Thursday for the gross sexual assault of a 13-year-old acquaintance.

Gadi Iradukunda, 22, was also convicted of Class B felony unlawful sexual contact, Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck said in a release.

Iradukunda was convicted following a three-day jury trial.

Prosecutors said Iradukunda, who was an acquaintance of the victim, picked the teen up the evening of July 29, 2018, in Portland to take the teen to get some food. Instead, early the following morning, he drove the victim to a parking lot on the outskirts of Portland and committed the crimes of gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact against the victim.

The victim went to a hospital that evening and the crimes were then reported to Portland police, Sahrbeck said.

Iradukanda's attorney, Robert Andrews, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on Friday.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Julia Sheridan.

Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

