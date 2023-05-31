Investigators: Man at Maine & Canadian border did not have explosives

Tony Holford of Providence, Rhode Island, was arrested after stopping between the U.S. and Canadian border stations, claiming he had a bomb.

MAINE, USA — The man who claimed he had a bomb in his vehicle at the Maine and Canadian border on Monday did not have explosives, according to investigators with the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Tony Holford of Providence, Rhode Island, faces six charges: criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, terrorizing, passing a roadblock, failure to stop for an officer, and operating without a license.

Monday, Holford drove to the Canadian border and stopped between the U.S. and Canadian border stations. He had written a sign and placed it on his vehicle saying there was a bomb onboard.

Holford said he lied about having the bomb to get attention.

"There was never no bomb or nothing. There was never nothing dangerous. It was all just a lie for attention because I needed help," Holford said.

He was booked into the Aroostook County Jail with a cash bail of $1,000. Bail also requires GPS monitoring, and he cannot leave the state. He is due back in court in September.