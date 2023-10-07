Investigation into Madison homicide underway

At the scene, 57-year-old Mark Trabue of Anson was found dead inside his vehicle, officials said.

MADISON, Maine — At about 8 p.m. Saturday, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central responded to Madison to assist the Somerset County Sheriff's Office with a death, a release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

At the scene, Mark Trabue, 57, of Anson was found dead inside his vehicle, Moss said.

Evidence response technicians, as well as detectives, spent Saturday evening conducting interviews and processing the scene, according to the release.

Trabue's body was taken to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta, Moss said. An autopsy was conducted Sunday, determining the cause of death as a homicide. The exact cause of death is not yet being released, the release stated.

"Investigators say there is no threat to the public," the release said. "Additional details will be made available when it is appropriate to do so."