Investigation underway into man's death following arrest in Hartford

While deputies were escorting the man in handcuffs, he suffered a medical event and later died at a Lewiston hospital, the Oxford County Sheriff's Office said.

HARTFORD, Maine — The death of a man who died shortly after allegedly burglarizing a home in Hartford is under investigation.

Shortly before 8:45 p.m. Monday, the Oxford County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a burglary in progress at a home on Pratt Hill Road in Hartford, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Oxford County deputies responded to the scene and discovered 45-year-old Jacob Hackett, of Buckfield, inside the home "damaging the interior," the release said.

"The homeowner who was initially inside the home fled to a nearby residence," the release stated.

Deputies reportedly confronted Hackett who was "aggressive and confrontational," and Hackett allegedly assaulted the deputies, the sheriff's office said. Hackett was then "tased during the confrontation and taken into custody."

"While deputies were escorting Mr. Hackett in handcuffs from the residence, Mr. Hackett suffered a medical event resulting in first responders performing life-saving measures," the release said. "Rescue personnel arrived and resumed life-saving measures."

Hackett was taken to a hospital in Lewiston where he later died, deputies said.

This incident is under investigation by the Office of the Maine Attorney General, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, and the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.