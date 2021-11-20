Investigation underway after man found shot to death in Hiram, police say

According to officials, police received a 911 call around 1:00 a.m., about a man that needed help after allegedly being shot at a home on Oak Woods Road.

HIRAM, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating the death of a man in Hiram Saturday.

According to officials, police received a 911 call around 1:00 a.m. for a man that needed help after allegedly being shot at a home on Oak Woods Road.

When officers arrived, they said they found the man deceased outside of the home, and they tried to revive him.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was called to the area to help with the investigation.

At this time, officials said they have identified persons of interest and are talking to witnesses and gathering evidence.

Crime scene technicians are expected to be at the home for most of the day Saturday.

Police said there is no risk to public safety.