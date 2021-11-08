Investigation into Maine baby's death leads to $700K drug seizure, mother's arrest

The drugs were turned over to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency while officials continue to work to determine the cause of the boy's death.

OAKLAND, Maine — Officials are investigating the death of a 14-month-old boy in Oakland after police say there were more than 10 pounds of illegal drugs found inside the child's home, as well as evidence of drug trafficking.

The child's mother, Ashley Malloy, 21, has been charged with class A aggravated drug trafficking in schedule W drugs, according to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Moss said Malloy was arrested Thursday and released on an unsecured bond.

Just after noon on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Malloy called 911 to report that her 14-month-old son, Karson Malloy, was having a medical emergency, Moss said.

Karson was taken to Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

After a preliminary investigation, Moss said Maine State Police detectives were granted a search warrant for the apartment Malloy and her son lived in at 26 Oak St. in Oakland.

Officials found 5.85 pounds of fentanyl, 3.4 pounds of methamphetamine, and 1.35 pounds of crack cocaine inside the apartment, according to Moss. Officials said the street value of these drugs is around $700,000.

According to Moss, the detective also found $2,262 in cash and other items indicative of drug trafficking.

The drugs were turned over to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency while Maine State Police detectives continue to work with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of the child’s death.