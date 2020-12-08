Inmate, community member both charged for smuggling Suboxone in Somerset County Jail

Tyson Servisky, currently incarnated, was receiving Suboxone strips in packages disguised as mail from his attorney from outsider Taylor Hustus.

SOMERSET, Maine — A month-long investigation from May to June by Somerset County detectives and investigation units found that Suboxone strips were allegedly being smuggled into the Somerset County Jail to inmates from people in the community.

As details emerged, it was revealed that the Suboxone strips were being sent to inmate Tyson Servisky, 32, of Searsport, via the U.S. Mail in parcels made to look like they were being sent to the inmate from the inmate’s attorney. The parcels contained the law firm's return address on the outside of the parcel. Investigators made a phone call to the law firm which revealed that the law firm had not sent the correspondence to the inmate.

Two search warrants were given and performed on June 3 and June 4 on two separate U.S. Mail parcels that were disguised as legal mail sent to Servisky. The search of the parcels yielded eight Suboxone strips in total, which were hidden inside business cards of the law firm that were located inside the parcels.

The person outside the Somerset County Jail identified through this investigation as being the person allegedly responsible for sending the Suboxone strips to inmate Servisky was Taylor Hustus, 28, of Searsport. Hustus was interviewed in Searsport by a Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Detective, and she admitted to the Detective to sending the Suboxone strips to Servisky inside parcels intended to resemble legal mail.

Hustus has been summonsed for two counts of Trafficking in Prison Contraband. Her initial arraignment is set for September 9 at the Somerset County Unified Criminal Court.

Servisky was arrested at the Somerset County Jail and charged with two counts of Trafficking in Prison Contraband and 43 counts of Violation of Conditions of Release. Servisky was on bail with conditions that he have no contact with Hustus, as she is the victim in a Domestic Violence Assault case that Servisky has pending against him. Servisky’s initial arraignment date has been set for September 9 at the Somerset County Unified Criminal Court.

Additional charges may be forthcoming after the case has been reviewed by the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office.