Crime

Inmate tries to escape through ceiling tiles at Maine Medical Center

A 25-year-old man, in restraints, allegedly attempted to escape from a room at Maine Medical Center through ceiling tiles before he was stopped.
PORTLAND, Maine — An inmate at Cumberland County Jail allegedly attempted to escape from a Maine Medical Center bathroom while in restraints Tuesday morning.

Lucas Raine, 25, of Portland tried to climb through the ceiling tiles before guards stopped him, Cumberland County Jail Administrator Timothy Kortes said in a release.

The incident was referred to the criminal investigations division.

Raine was returned to the jail, where he is being held on pre-trial status for charges filed by South Portland police alleging drug crimes and disorderly conduct.

