WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson says an SUV sped into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee on Sunday, injuring more than 40 people and killing at least five.

Thompson said some of those struck include children, but did not go into detail on how many, and will not be releasing the names of victims until further notification of next of kin.

Police say one officer discharged their weapon in an attempt to stop the driver, but said no shots were fired from the SUV.

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place.

Police Chief Thompson says police have recovered the suspect vehicle and that they have a person of interest in custody. Thompson said he believes there to be no remaining threat to the public and that the area has been secured by police.

Those injured are being taken to area hospitals.

Main Street will be closed from Barstow and Main to Wisconsin and Main through midday on Monday, Nov. 20, according to a social media post from the city. Businesses in the area have been asked to remain closed, since there won't be street access for their patrons.

KARE 11 affiliate CNN reports Aurora Medical Center is treating 13 patients, while Children's Wisconsin is treating 15. As of 8 p.m. Sunday, Children's Wisconsin said none of its patients were fatalities.

The archdiocese of Milwaukee issued an online statement, citing some of its members were among those injured. "Among the injured are one of our Catholic priests, as well as multiple parishioners and Waukesha Catholic school children," the statement read.

Details are still scarce as to the motive behind the incident, and police have provided no additional details.

The School District of Waukesha's Facebook page sent out a notification to students and their families that classes would be cancelled on Monday, while making counseling services available.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers released a statement on Twitter, saying, "Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information."

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who are struck by the vehicle,” Tenorio said. “And then, and then we saw people running away or stopping crying, and there, there are people on the ground who looked like they’d been hit by the vehicle.”

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.