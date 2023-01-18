Suspect in custody following standoff in Industry

The man accused of assaulting a woman and causing a standoff Wednesday faces multiple charges.

PORTLAND, Maine — An apparent standoff Wednesday in Industry ended in an arrest after the suspect was caught while attempting to flee from the scene.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded at about 9:40 a.m. to a report that a woman had been assaulted at a home on Taylor Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Sheriff Scott Nichols.

"It was also reported that the male suspect discharged a firearm inside the residence while the woman was still there," Nichols wrote. "However, the woman was not shot at."

According to the release, the alleged victim had fled the residence and was aided by deputies.

The suspect then reportedly refused to leave the residence and barricaded himself inside, the release stated.

"Deputies have formed a perimeter, and the [Maine] State Police Tactical Unit are responding," Nichols said.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss also confirmed with NEWS CENTER Maine that the Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were on their way to the residence as of 1 p.m.

According to an update from the sheriff's office, the suspect was apprehended at about 2:15 p.m. when he reportedly attempted to flee from the residence toward Clearwater Lake nearby. He was unarmed at the time of his arrest.

Bradford Luker, 57, who lives on Taylor Road, was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including domestic violence assault and reckless conduct.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office was aided by Maine State Police, the Industry Fire Department, and NorthStar Ambulance of Franklin Memorial Hospital.