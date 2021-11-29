Police investigating alleged stabbing incident involving 2 Indiana men

Dillon Pastors, 23, has been charged with elevated aggravated assault. According to police, he failed to post bail and was taken to the York County Jail.

WELLS, Maine — On Sunday morning, a man from Indiana allegedly stabbed another man from the same state at the Misty Harbor Resort Motel in Wells.

Police said Pastors could not post his $10,000 bail. He was taken to the York County Jail.

The alleged victim, a 22-year-old, was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he is moving and talking, according to Wells Police Sgt. Chad Arrowsmith. Arrowsmith said police are not releasing his identity at this time.

When officers responded to the motel shortly before 10 a.m., they said they found the alleged victim with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. He was conscious and said another man he knew had assaulted him with a knife, according to police.

Police said witnesses saw Pastors run into a marsh area behind the motel. Officers were able to keep him in sight and pursued him on foot with the help of a K9 and handler from the York Police Department. Pastors was arrested a short time later near Atlantic Avenue and taken into custody, according to officials.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Wells Police Sgt. Chad Arrowsmith said anyone who may have information on this incident should call him at 207-646-9354.