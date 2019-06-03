DENVER — Three months after admitting that he’d murdered his pregnant wife and the couple’s two daughters, Chris Watts sat down with authorities and explained in detail the shocking crime.

And now, five hours of recorded interviews with Watts – conducted Feb. 18 by investigators with the Frederick Police Department, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and the FBI – are set to be made public Thursday morning.

Here's what's expected to be released:

Two audio files (approximately five hours total)

Two images of Christopher Watts

A CBI written report

A letter from Colorado Department of Public Safety (CDPS) Executive Director Stan Hilkey

Once it's released, listen to the interview on our YouTube page, read updates and watch our coverage throughout the day on 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com.

Shanann Watts and her daughters Bella and Celeste.

RELATED: Chris Watts not fighting wrongful death lawsuit filed by Shanann Watts’ family

RELATED: House where Chris Watts murdered his family to be auctioned

RELATED: Final release of evidence in Chris Watts case still doesn't answer 'why'

The audio recordings promise a glimpse into the killings that Chris Watts didn’t provide Nov. 6, when he pleaded guilty to nine separate counts, or Nov. 19, when he was sentenced to three consecutive life terms plus 84 years.

With his guilty plea, Watts, 33, guaranteed he would spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance of parole for murdering his wife Shanann, 34, and ending her pregnancy, and for killing his two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

That day, a clearly frustrated Michael Rourke, the Weld County district attorney, wondered aloud whether anyone would ever learn what actually happened.

“I don’t think he will ever tell us,” Rourke said. “I don’t think he will give an honest assessment of why he did what he did, how he did what he did.”

Thursday morning, the “how” and “why” of the crime is expected to become more clear.

In addition to audio recordings, the CBI plans to release two photographs, a report and a letter from the agency’s executive director, Stan Hilkey.

The shocking case began Aug. 13 when a friend reported that Shanann Watts – pregnant with a boy the couple planned to name Nico – and her daughters were missing. Chris Watts initially told police that he’d left for work while his wife and kids were sleeping.

The following day, he spoke with 9NEWS, calling the disappearance of his family “earth-shattering” and making a plea for their return. A day later, investigators arrested him, and the next day investigators found Shanann Watts’ body buried in a shallow grave and the remains of the two girls in nearby oil storage tanks in rural Weld County.

Watts initially claimed that his wife had killed the two girls and that he’d then murdered her in a rage – a claim that neither investigators nor Rourke ever believed.

Then came his guilty pleas to all charges:

RELATED: Coverage: The Chris Watts plea, sentence and the murders of Shanann, Bella and Celeste Watts

RELATED: 'I had no part in any of that:' Newly-released videos show Chris Watts failing polygraph test

RELATED: ‘You’re an evil monster:’ Chris Watts sentenced for deaths of pregnant wife, two young daughters

Three counts of first-degree murder after deliberation for the slayings of Shanann, Bella, and Celeste.

Two counts of first-degree murder where the victim was under age 12 and the killer was in a position of trust for the deaths of Bella and Celeste.

A single count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy for Shanann’s unborn child.

Three counts of tampering with a deceased human body for burying Shanann’s remains in a shallow grave and dumping the corpses of the girls into oil storage tanks.

This photo of a Weld County oil tank battery was shown to Chris Watts during a polygraph after his family disappeared. He marked an “S” where Shanann was buried and a “B” and “C” on the tanks that held the bodies of his daughters, Bella and Celeste.

Weld County District Attorney’s Office

RELATED: Lengthy documents detail marital problems, affair in Chris Watts murder case

RELATED: Chris Watts case: What we know now and what's next

RELATED: Read the full arrest affidavit in the Watts murder case

Shanann Watts had returned from a business trip early ‪on Aug. 13, dropped off by a friend just before ‪2 a.m. at her home in the 2800 block of Saratoga Trail in Frederick. Shanann Watts, who was 15 weeks pregnant and not feeling well on the business trip, and the two girls were reported missing about 12 hours later when that same friend became concerned and went to the family’s home.

The friend discovered that Shanann Watts’ car was parked in the garage and could not get past a latch on the front door, so she called Chris Watts and asked him to come home, fearing Shanann had suffered some kind of medical issue, according to the affidavit.

She also called police.

The first officer at the scene found all the doors and windows were locked. After Chris Watts arrived, he let the officer into the home.

The house where Chris Watts murdered his family will be auctioned off to the highest bidder in April.

9News

RELATED: Couple who defended Chris Watts 'had no idea'

RELATED: Why hasn't Chris Watts been charged with killing his unborn child?

RELATED: Man accused of killing wife, daughters spoke to 9NEWS the day before his arrest

According to the affidavit, Chris Watts told the officer his wife had come home ‪around 2 a.m., he’d awakened later “and began talking to Shanann about marital separation and informed her he wanted to initiate the separation,” the affidavit said.

“Chris stated it was a civil conversation and they were not arguing but were emotional,” the affidavit said.

Two days later – as the search for clues dominated the news cycle – that story crumbled amid evidence that he’d been carrying on an affair with a co-worker.

Contact 9NEWS reporter Kevin Vaughan with tips about this or any story: kevin.vaughan@9news.com or ‪303-871-1862.

VIDEOS: The Chris Watts murder case