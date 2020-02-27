SHAPLEIGH, Maine — "I'm afraid someone's going to die," former firefighter Michael Sabine said.

Firefighter Michael Sabine quit his job at the Shapleigh Fire Department when he found out Kevin Romano was going to become the new chief.

"I'm sad to go, but I can't be involved in this. I've had too many friends die in the service," Sabine said.

Sabine said he's concerned about safety issues he said have come up under the chief, especially since three of his kids are in the department. He isn't the only one with concerns.

"You want to make sure everyone's trained right and this time they are not," former Assistant Chief Charles Starbird said.

Former Assistant Chief Charles Starbird said he was demoted by Chief Romano and doesn't know why.

Chief Kevin Romano was hired on January 1. Sabine and Starbird said since then, the department has been falling apart.

"I know of firefighters and officers that are on the department currently that have no gear. How do you respond to a fire with no gear?" Sabine said.

"No two in two out. If you go into a building you're supposed to have two people out," Starbird said.

Starbird brought the concerns to the board of selectmen meeting earlier this week, where chairwoman Jennifer Roux said she was blindsided.

"If there's a safety concern and you're afraid for your life, then there are steps that should be taken," Roux said.

But Sabine and Starbird said they have brought their concerns to the board before. Roux said the chief hasn't demoted anyone and said the firefighters are the ones who chose him.

"That told the board of selectmen the fire department was behind that individual," said Roux.

Roux said the board is investigating the incidents. Sabine said he wants an external investigation to make sure it's done right, so people don't shy away from a profession he says already has a tough time filling positions.

The fire chief will stay on the job for 45 days until the select-board decides what to do. NEWS CENTER Maine went to the chief's house, but he declined to comment.

