Thousands of plants, 111 pounds of processed cannabis seized in Carmel search

CARMEL, Maine — More than 3,400 plants and 111 pounds of processed cannabis were seized Thursday morning during a search of a suspected illegal operation in Carmel, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said Thursday in a news release.

A search warrant was executed around 8 a.m. Thursday on Route 2 following an investigation that allegedly identified a "significant" illegal cannabis operation, as it was not licensed, permitted, or following safety protocols, the release stated.

Several individuals who were reportedly not Maine residents were arrested during the search and seizure, the sheriff's department said.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office was aided by the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy and members of the Maine Drug Enforcement in the investigation.

