Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Vassalboro, nearly 1,000 plants burned

Police say a Winslow man wasn’t licensed to have that many plants on-site, and was allowed to keep three.

VASSALBORO, Maine — The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says a Winslow man was issued a felony summons for cultivating marijuana after police received reports of an illegal grow site in Vassalboro.

Police say on Dec. 16 at approximately 2 p.m., Deputies responded to the Old Meadow Road in Vassalboro with the Vassalboro Police Chief and a Field Investigator from the State of Maine Office of Marijuana Policy for a complaint of an illegal marijuana grow.

Once at the building, they made contact with Robert A. Keever, 35, of Winslow and a couple of employees in reference to the marijuana grow.

Police established an excess of 1000 marijuana plants in various stages of being processed at the grow site. Keever was not licensed to have that number of plants on site.

The Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation and issued Keever a felony summons for cultivating marijuana.

The plants were removed from the building by the employees and burned on-site with the Vassalboro Fire Department standing by.