WINTER HARBOR, Maine — According to Acadia National Park's Public Affairs Specialist, Christie Anastasia, a person at a hike-in camping spot at the Schoodic Woods Campground started an illegal fire that became a brush fire on Tuesday.

Anastasia says that the Winter Harbor, Gouldsboro, Sullivan, and the Franklin fire departments extinguished the fire by 8 p.m.

Off-road utility vehicles hauled water to the site, as the only access is by a hiking trail.

The burned area of the campsite was estimated at 750 square feet.

Two other hike-in sites in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

An investigation into who burned the area has begun.

“Thanks to the local fire departments and National Park Service staff, this human-caused fire was effectively contained,” said Superintendent Kevin Schneider. “Their expertise and rapid response kept everyone safe.”

Open fires are prohibited at all Schoodic Woods Campground hike-in sites.