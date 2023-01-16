Cruise passenger indicted on abusive sexual conduct charge

The man is accused of sexually assaulting a male crewmember on Aug. 30, 2022, while aboard the Celebrity Summit Cruise Ship, according to the charging documents.

BOSTON — A Minnesota man is facing a charge of abusive sexual contact while on a cruise ship from Iceland to Boston this past summer, according to federal prosecutors in Massachusetts.

The man is accused of sexually assaulting a male crewmember on Aug. 30, 2022, while aboard the Celebrity Summit Cruise Ship, according to the charging documents. The alleged assault happened in a men’s restroom that the crew member had entered in the early morning hours to clean, the documents say.