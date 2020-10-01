NEWPORT, Maine — A husband is charged with his wife’s murder in Newport.

State Police say, Frederick Allen, 40, is charged with killing his wife, Anielka Allen, 37, inside their Newport home.

Officials were called to the home the couple shared since 2012, located on 16 North Street around 10 a.m. after they received a 911 call. Police say this was a domestic violence homicide.

Detectives and evidence technicians have been at the home all day and are expected to be at the home on Friday.

RELATED: One person killed in Newport, State Police investigating

RELATED: 93-year-old man shoots apartment manager in both legs over water damage in unit

Allen was taken to the Penobscot County Jail Thursday afternoon. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday.

His wife’s body is at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta where an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

This is the state's first homicide in 2020.